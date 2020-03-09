Google lets you join Holi fun with colorful search Easter egg

Screenshot by CNET

Google is celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi with an Easter egg that lets you splash the search giant with bright colors. In a tweet Monday, the company said you can join the ancient festival by searching for "Holi" in the Google search app or on desktop search. From there, click on the colored power bowls and get to work covering the page in color.

Holi is traditionally celebrated in India, Nepal and surrounding countries, but its popularity has spread in recent years. The exact dates of the festival vary each year, but it's celebrated the day after the full moon in March. This year it lands on March 9-10.

🔴Step 1: Go to the Google search app.

🟣Step 2: Type ‘Holi’.

🟢Step 3: Tap on the coloured powder bowls.

🔵Step 4: Start tapping on your screen.

🟡Step 5: Show us how many colours you can fill your screen with. #HappyHoli — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 9, 2020

This isn't Google's first time marking the spring festival. The company previously created a Google Doodle for Holi and last year added special effects to video calling app Duo.

And one more note. Once you're done throwing bright colors across your search page, click the water droplet icon to wash them all away.