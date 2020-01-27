Google isn't going to give the government user data unless it pays the fees, report says

Fabrice Coffrini/ Getty Images

Google is reportedly encountering an increasing number of government agency requests for user information. In response, the tech giant has put a price tag on data like emails, location tracking information and search queries, according to a Friday report from the New York Times. When law enforcement or other government agencies want such data, Google can reportedly charge $45 for data needed for a subpoena, $60 for a wiretap, and $245 for a search warrant. The information was detailed in a notice sent to law enforcement and obtained by The Times.

Google didn't immediately respond to request for comment, but told the Times that the fees were intended in part to help offset the costs of complying with warrants and subpoenas. Google is legally allowed to charge the government these fees, but many tech companies have reportedly forked over such data for free.

According to the Times' report, charges on such a large scale can be difficult to enforce, and could make it look like Google means to monetize legal searches. The report said that the fees are supported by privacy experts because they deter excess surveillance.