Google Fiber to pay Louisville nearly $4 million as it pulls out of city

Google Fiber will pay $3.84 million to the Louisville Metro Governmentto restore roads and other public infrastructure that were affected by the company's departure in Louisville, Kentucky.

"Infrastructure in neighborhoods and public properties affected by Google Fiber will look as good or better than they did before the company began construction, just as our franchise agreement stipulated," said Grace Simrall, chief of Civic Innovation and Technology at LMG, in a release on Monday. "The city will diligently repair these roads and public spaces over the 20-month period."

This comes after Google Fiber decided to pull out of Louisville in February. The internet giant tried to deploy gigabit internet in Louisville in just five months, but problems with the process forced the company to cease operations in the city..

Google Fiber stopped service in Louisville on Monday night, according to the release. The company had offered free service to users that switched internet service providers.

Google Fiber is also donating $150,000 in cash to the Community Foundation of Louisville's Digital Inclusion Fund, which will refurbish used computers for low-income users and provide low-cost internet access.