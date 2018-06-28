Google exec says it's OK Microsoft nabbed GitHub

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Microsoft grabbed GitHub, but Google may've been eyeing an acquisition too.

Diane Greene, head of Google's cloud development, said at a San Francisco event Wednesday she "wouldn't have minded buying [GitHub], but it's OK," according to Bloomberg. Google hasn't confirmed if it bid on GitHub, a site countless developers worldwide use to cooperate on programming projects.

Earlier this month, Microsoft agreed to acquire GitHub for $7.5 billion in a deal expected to close by year's end. The move could help Microsoft expand its focus on developing AI, tools and services that work across devices. Founded in 2008, GitHub currently hosts 27 million software developers working on 80 million repositories of code.

Greene also said two Google products are very popular on GitHub and she hoped Microsoft would "keep them totally neutral," Bloomberg reported.

Microsoft has said GitHub will keep operating independently and will provide an open platform for all developers.

Google said it didn't have any additional comment. Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

