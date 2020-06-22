Google employees demand end to police contracts in letter to CEO

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google employees have sent a letter to CEO Sundar Pichai demanding that the search giant stop selling its technology to police forces, a call that comes as people around the world call for police reform as part of efforts to end systemic racism.

As of publication, more than 1,600 Google workers had signed the letter, which was viewed by CNET.

The letter calls out Google's work with police and military through Gradient Ventures, a venture capital arm of the search giant that was founded in 2017 and focuses on artificial intelligence.

The call Google to end police contracts comes as the US has been swept by protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed in police custody. The killing has spurred calls to defund police departments across the country.

"We're disappointed to know that Google is still selling to police forces, and advertises its connection with police forces as somehow progressive, and seeks more expansive sales rather than severing ties with police and joining the millions who want to defang and defund these institutions," the letter reads. "Why help the institutions responsible for the knee on George Floyd's neck to be more effective organizationally?"

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story...