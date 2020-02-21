Google Doodle honors Mexican comedian Chespirito

Google

Friday's Google Doodle celebrates what would have been the 91st birthday of Mexican comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaños, better known as Chespirito. He's known across the Spanish-speaking world for his many characters, including the endearing Chavo del Ocho and El Chapulín Colorado.

Born on Feb. 21, 1929, in Mexico City, Gómez Bolaños studied engineering before focusing on his passion for writing. Due to his growing reputation as a writer, he was nicknamed Chespirito, which comes from "Little Shakespeare." He embraced the nickname and created a sketch comedy show in the early 1970s.

Chespirito became an influential Mexican screenwriter, actor, comedian, film director, television director, playwright, singer, songwriter and author. He's widely regarded as one of the most important Spanish-language humorists of all time. He died in 2014.

"Gracias for all the laughs, Chespirito -- your infectious smile brings joy to families around the world," Google said in a blog post.