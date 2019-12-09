Google Doodle invites you to play Mexican card game Loteria

Google Doodle

Google wanted people to kick off their week with a little Mexican flair Monday, giving us an interactive Doodle to play traditional card game, Loteria. You can set up a private match to play with friends, or just jump straight into a game with random people.

It's a bit like bingo -- cards are dealt and you try to find the corresponding card on your board. If it's there, you place a bean on the card. Once you match a predetermined pattern with your beans, you hit the Loteria button. The first person to do this wins.

In the actual game, you're meant to shout "Loteria!" or "buenas!" when you match the pattern -- you can choose whether or not to let out a victory cry in your office or at home. Mexican YouTuber Luisito Comunica serves as the Doodle's announcer -- between him and the music, you'll be feeling energetic and might want to spend the whole day playing. (You might pick up a little Spanish if you do.)

The art is by Mexico-based Chabaski, Mexico-born Cecilia, Hermosillo-born Luis Pinto, Los Angeles-based Loris Lora, and Mexico City-based Vals.

The game started in Italy during the 15th century, but became a Spanish hobby before hitting Mexico in 1769. It was officially copyrighted in Mexico on this day 106 years ago, Google noted.

