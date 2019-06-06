Google

Google is embracing the creative playing field with a doodle to mark the start of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday.

The new doodle, with green letters accompanied by images of diverse female soccer players, will appear on the search giant's homepage Friday. In a blog post, Google said it'll also feature soccer-themed doodles by artists from the countries participating in the World Cup.

It all starts with a match between France and South Korea at noon PT. This year marks the eighth FIFA Women's World Cup conference, with the first in 1991.

Google also said soccer fans will be able to use Assistant and the search app to follow real-time match updates. While the Google search app will let you subscribe to team updates, Assistant can answer specific questions.

If you've got an Android phone, you'll be able to follow up to three real-time scores on your home screen. You can also use the Google News FIFA Women's World Cup interactive tracker to browse highlights. And YouTube will show highlights as well as behind-the-scenes moments.

Google Doodles are temporary iterations of the tech company's logo on its homepage to honor holidays as well as historic occasions. Earlier this week, the company featured an interactive timeline celebrating 50 years of Pride.

