Google Doodle 'hangs' holiday lights to welcome the month of December

Google

While some people began decorating for the holidays as soon as the plates were cleared on Thanksgiving -- or even when Halloween ended -- Google is starting to deck the digital halls on Dec. 1 with a holiday-themed Google Doodle.

In the Doodle, a little yellow bird flies across "Google," looping colored lights through the letters before perching on the "G." The bird looks around, seemingly noticing the lights are off, chirps and the lights switch on. It's very cute.

We can probably expect to see more holiday Google Doodles as December continues, and perhaps some about celebrating from a distance for health and safety during COVID-19. For the Thanksgiving Doodle, Google highlighted social distancing.