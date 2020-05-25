Google Doodle goes dark to mark Memorial Day in US

Google

Google frequently replaces its hallmark Doodle with colorful artwork to highlight important events and holidays or honor the contributions of notable people. On Monday, it took a more somber approach to mark Memorial Day, publishing a gray Doodle to remember the brave men and women who died while serving in the US armed forces.

To honor the soldiers' sacrifices, people visit national cemeteries and memorials, decorating graves with an American flag. Memorial Day was declared a federal holiday in 1971, but its roots stretch back to the Civil War, when annual decoration days would see graves adorned with flowers.

Google's search page includes the image of an American flag, and the Doodle links to a search results page topped by a stars and stripes banner and information about the holiday, such as its history, movies about war and how Memorial Day is being observed during the coronavirus pandemic.