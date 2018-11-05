Google Doodle encourages you to 'go vote'

Google

Google has a simple but vital message for you this Election Day: Go Vote.

The tech giant made that plea Tuesday through its Doodle, which it occasionally uses to honor a person or event considered important for a contribution or wide appeal. Tuesday's Doodle is a bit of a departure from the norm in that it discards the typical artistic embellishment and incorporation of its own name usually seen in special Doodles in favor of the brief message in the colorfully familiar sans-serif font encouraging voters to get out to their polling places and exercise their democratic right to choose their own leaders.

There's much at stake in this year's election. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be contests. There are also 39 state and territorial governorships up for grabs.

The Doodle will help you find your polling place as well as linking to tools that will help explain the voting process in both English and Spanish.

Regardless of who or what you vote for, cat your ballot remembering the sage words of President John Quincy Adams: "Always vote for principle, though you may vote alone, and you may cherish the sweetest reflection that your vote is never lost."