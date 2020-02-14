Google Doodle celebrates Susan B. Anthony's 200th birthday

Google

Google is celebrating the 200th birthday of women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony and the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage in the US with its latest Doodle, which went live on the search engine's homepage Friday.

Anthony fought for women's right to vote in the US and is one of the most notable figures of the women's suffrage movement. She was born Feb. 15, 1820, in Massachusetts, and became interested in social change after meeting abolitionists like Frederick Douglass and William Lloyd Garrison. In 1851, she met reformer Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and together they advocated for women's rights.

On Nov. 5, 1872, Anthony went to a voting station in Rochester, New York, and defied the law by casting her vote in the presidential election. She was fined $100 (more than $2,100 today) two weeks later, which brought national attention to the issue. She responded by saying, "I shall never pay a dollar of your unjust penalty."

For decades, Anthony was an active leader of the women's suffrage movement, serving as president of the US' biggest suffrage association and speaking nationwide for change. Women were finally given the right to vote in 1920 via the 19th Amendment, though this right didn't extend to women of color until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed.

In 1979, Anthony became the first woman to be depicted on US currency when the Treasury Department placed her image on the dollar coin.