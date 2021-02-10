Google Doodle celebrates Mexican singer and composer María Grever

Google

You may not be familiar with the name María Grever, but it's a safe bet you know her music.

Grever was a Mexican singer and composer who's widely considered one of the country's greatest songwriters. The first female Mexican composer to gain international acclaim, Grever wrote hundreds of songs that were recorded by singers such as Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and Placido Domingo.

To honor her contribution to music, Google dedicated a Doodle to Grever on Thursday to mark the 83rd anniversary of her recording the hit song Ti-Pi-Tin, a waltz about serenading a loved one. Over her career, Grever wrote more than 800 songs, but she's perhaps best known for her song What a Difference a Day Makes (originally Cuando Vuelva a Tu Lado).

Born María Joaquina de la Portilla Torres in central Mexico in 1885, Grever moved to Seville, Spain, as a young girl. A couple of years later, she began studying music in France, with French composer Claude Debussy as one of her teachers. Her first song, written when she was 18, went on to sell more than 3 million copies.

After moving to New York with her husband, she began working as a film composer for Paramount Pictures and 20th Century Fox, but she continued to compose romantic songs based on folk rhythms and styles of Latin American music. Her first international hit was Júrame (Promise, Love), followed by Volveré (I Will Return) and Te Quiero Dijiste (Magic Is the Moonlight), written for the 1944 movie Bathing Beauty.

Twenty-five years after Grever composed Cuando Vuelva a Tu Lado, Dinah Washington would record the song with English lyrics, earning her a Grammy award in 1959. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998.

Grever died in 1951.