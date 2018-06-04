Google Doodle celebrates long-distance runner Tom Longboat

Google

Canadian marathoner Tom Longboat would have turned 135 on Monday, prompting a Google Doodle to celebrate his lifetime of accomplishment.

The Onondaga Nation member was born in 1887 on Six Nations Reserve, near Brantford, Ontario. He began racing as a teenager after being inspired by Bill Davis, a First Nations runner who took second place in the 1901 Boston Marathon. Longboat soon eclipsed Davis' result by coming first in the Boston Marathon in 1907.

In his four years as an amateur, Longboat only lost three races, and he turned professional in 1909.

As a professional, he developed a novel approach to training by rotating days of hard workouts, easier workouts and recovery days. These methods are the norm now, but led the sports press of the day to label him "lazy."

Longboat served his country as a dispatch runner during World War I, mostly in France. During this time, he was declared dead twice.

He retired to the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario -- where June 4 is Tom Longboat Day -- and died in 1949.