Google Doodle celebrates Dad with dutiful duck on Father's Day

Google

As far as Father's Day gifts go, Google's Doodle tribute to dads is no neck tie, but it fits the bill -- so to speak. On the day dozens of countries around the world celebrate one of the figures in our lives who traditionally prepare us for life outside the nest, Google has given us a dutiful duck dad Doodle.

The animated Doodle gives us a glimpse of just some of the daily parenting responsibilities, including educating his young charges, lifting us up and generally keeping his ducks in a row.

The celebration of fatherhood traces its roots back to 14th century Europe, but the first observance in the US wasn't held until the early 20th century, as a compliment to Mother's Day. Inaugurated the same year that we established an official day to celebrate moms, the first Father's Day in the US was held in West Virginia in 1908.

For almost as long as Google has been around, it's livened up its barebones search page with artwork that draws attention to notable people, events, holidays and anniversaries. Google Doodles have celebrated, among many other things, Pac-Man's anniversary, Copernicus' birthday, Mother's Day and the World Cup, as well as reminding us of lesser-known real-world heroes.

Like his traditional parenting counterpart, Dad serves as our real-world hero every day, so take the time today to let him know how much you appreciate him.

Happy Father's Day, dad.