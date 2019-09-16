Google Doodle celebrates B.B. King's 94th birthday

Google Doodle

Google Doodle went Riding with the King on Monday, celebrating blues musician B.B. King's 94th birthday with an animation tracing his steps from a Mississippi plantation to musical stardom. It's set to the tune of his 1970 rendition of The Thrill Is Gone.

Riley B. King was born Sept. 16, 1925 on a Mississippi Delta plantation, he sang gospel music before moving to Memphis. Working at radio station WDIA, he was nicknamed "Beale Street Blues Boy," after the city's icon musical street. It was shortened to "Bee Bee," then "B.B."

He hit the big time when Three O'Clock Blues charted number one in 1952, and died May 14, 2015, aged 89.