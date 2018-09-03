CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Internet Services

Google Doodle celebrates America's workers on Labor Day 2018

Americans chill out to mark workers' "social and economic achievements."

labor-day-2018-5651792808378368-2x

The many professions of the American worker are celebrated in Monday's Google Doodle.

 Google Doodle

Google Doodle didn't take the day off Monday, when it hailed the American worker on Labor Day.

It's been a federal holiday since 1894 -- when it was signed into law by President Grover Cleveland -- and Americans traditionally celebrate by holding barbecues and parades, going on picnics, attending block parties and taking trips to the beach.

Labour Day honors the country's workers and the labor movement on the first Monday in September, in addition to marking the unofficial end of summer.

Labor Day Parade

Spectators attend a Labor Day parade in Du Bois, Pennsylvania, in 1940.

 / Getty Images

"Today's Doodle honors all hard-working people—whether they be doctors, cooks, plumbers, construction workers, or of any other profession," Google said.

Both Peter J. McGuire, cofounder of the American Federation of Labor, and Matthew Maguire, a secretary of the Central Labor Union, have been credited with first proposing the holiday.

Next Article: At Facebook and Twitter hearings, Congress needs to bring its A-game