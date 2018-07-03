Google

Google Doodle is getting America ready for the 4th of July a day early with an interactive map highlighting food from across the country.

The map, known as a "Foodle," suggests recipes from the 50 states and five US territories -- Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Guam -- based on search data from the last 12 months.

Users can tap the location of their choice to view the top-searched recipe and a fact about it.

The map shows off the variety of foods that Americans have been searching. In New York, chicken cutlets are the dish of choice, Louisiana gets gumbo, Montana prefers chili, California goes for quinoa and Kentucky chooses vegetable soup.

"If today's Doodle doesn't inspire a new culinary tradition for your Independence Day celebration, we'll eat our hats!" the company said. "Happy 4th!"

Elsewhere in the world, Google Doodle is marking Belarus Independence Day -- the Eastern European country was liberated from the Nazis July 3, 1944 -- and Day 19 of World Cup 2018.