Google celebrates Mother's Day with pop-up card Doodle

Sunday is Mother's Day in the US, the day we show our (extra) appreciation for all Mom selflessly does for us.

To honor that special person in our lives, Google has a special gift for all the mothers in our lives – a card tucked into an animated Doodle. Made of colored construction paper and featuring hearts and flowers, the pop-up card appears to come from the heart through the fingers of a young school kid.

Mother's Day as we know it today was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother Ann, a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the Civil War. Through Anna Jarvis' efforts to have the day officially recognized as a holiday, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation six years later designating the second Sunday in May as a national holiday to honor mothers.

Happy Mother's Day and thank you for all you do, Mom.