Google celebrates Earth Day with Jane Goodall Doodle

Jane Goodall has dedicated her life to studying and protecting our planet's environment.

Considered one of the world's foremost primatologists, Goodall immersed herself in chimpanzees' habitat and discovered they make and use tools, challenging the long-held belief that man was the lone toolmaker. Her landmark 1960 study forced us to redefine our relationship with the animal kingdom.

These days, the conservationist, activist and animal-lover travels the world nearly 300 days each year, advocating for chimpanzees and the environment. Google tapped Goodall to deliver a personal message about conservation in Sunday's Doodle celebrating Earth Day.

The first Earth Day was observed in 1970, a reaction to an oil spill that occurred a year earlier off the coast of California that spewed more than 3 million gallons of oil and killed more than 10,000 seabirds, dolphins, seals and sea lions. The annual one-day celebration aims to raise awareness of environmental issues, with events around the globe promoting recycling, pollution reduction and care for the planet.

In Sunday's Doodle, Goodall delivers a personal, inspiring message about how we all can have a positive impact on our planet as we observe Earth Day.

"I think I was born loving animals," she says. "My whole childhood really was animals, animals, animals. Out in the rainforest, you learn how everything is interconnected and each little species, even though it may seem insignificant, has a role to play in this tapestry of life.

"What better day than Earth Day to really make a determined effort to live better lives in better harmony with nature. Every single individual matters, every single individual makes some impact on the planet every single day, and we have a choice what kind of difference we are going to make," she says.

The Jane Goodall Institute created the global youth program Roots & Shoots in 1991. The program guides young people in nearly 100 countries to becoming conservation activists and compassionate citizens in their daily lives. Here's a taste of what the program has planned for Sunday.

