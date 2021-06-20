Google celebrates Dad with pop-up card Doodle

Google

Sunday is Father's Day in the US, the day we show a little extra appreciation for Dad, one of the figures in our lives who helps get us ready for life.

To honor that special person in our lives, Google has a special gift for all the fathers in our lives -- a card tucked into an animated Doodle. Made of colored construction paper and featuring hearts and flowers, the pop-up card appears to come from the heart through the fingers of a young school kid.

The celebration of fatherhood traces its roots back to 14th century Europe, but the first observance in the US wasn't held until the early 20th century, as a compliment to Mother's Day. Inaugurated the same year that we established an official day to celebrate moms, the first Father's Day in the US was held in West Virginia in 1908.

For almost as long as Google has been around, it's livened up its barebones search page with artwork that draws attention to notable people, events, holidays and anniversaries. Google Doodles have celebrated, among many other things, Pac-Man's anniversary, gay rights pioneers and Juneteenth, as well as reminding us of lesser-known real-world heroes.

But today we honor the real-world hero in our lives every day, so take the time today to let him know how much you appreciate him and all he does for you.

Happy Father's Day, Dad.

