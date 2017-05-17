Google Assistant makes its way to your large home appliances

Enlarge Image Screenshot by CNET

"We've been using voice as an input across all our products," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said during Google's annual I/O developers conference Wednesday.

Google Home, Google's $130 plug-in Wi-Fi voice control speaker, integrates with a variety of small appliances. But today, Google announced partnerships with three major large appliance manufacturers -- LG, Whirlpool and GE.

That means you'll be able to say "OK, Google" or "Hey, Google" and control select smart appliances ranging from fridges to dishwashers and more.

We'll be testing out the new Google Home-appliance integrations in short order, so stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, check out our coverage of Google's annual I/O developer conference.

This is a developing story. Watch the Google I/O live stream and check out the latest Google I/O news.