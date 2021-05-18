Google introduces real Simone Biles to AR Simone Biles

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Google wants to let you use augmented reality for visual learning and has added AR athletes to searches, the company said during the Google I/O developer conference on Tuesday. It's letting you study the moves of people like Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, soccer player Megan Rapinoe or tennis star Naomi Osaka.

It showed Biles scanning the floor of her gym and adding her AR self into the space. She also turns the AR image so it can be studied from any angle, and makes it super small so it can fit in any space.

"This is very accurate," the gymnast says. "I see all the details I need to get back in the gym and work on."