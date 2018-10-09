Google appeals EU's $5 billion fine over Android antitrust practices

NurPhoto

Google on Tuesday filed an appeal of a $5 billion fine imposed by the European Commission over antitrust violations related to the company's Android mobile operating system.

In July, the European Commission fined Google over concern the search giant's agreements with phone makers, such as Huawei, Samsung and LG, put those companies at a disadvantage by making them dependent on Android. Under the agreements, certain Google apps, search tools and the Google Play Store must be preinstalled on Android devices, allowing Google to strengthen its dominance in search.

In a statement to Reuters, Google said it had "filed our appeal of the EC's Android decision at the General Court of the EU." A company representative confirmed to CNET that Google has filed the appeal, but said it's not issuing a statement or sharing details about the appeal for the time being.

In a July blog post titled "Android has created more choice, not less," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company would appeal the decision.

It may be several years before judges rule on the case, Reuters noted.

Representatives from the European Commission didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.