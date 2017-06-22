Alphabet says Uber knew about stolen self-driving car files

Enlarge Image Waymo

It's always the cover-up that gets you.

That may be the lesson to learn from the latest court filing from Alphabet's Waymo self-driving division in its ongoing lawsuit with Uber over allegedly stolen self-driving car technology.

In a Wednesday filing with a California court where the suit is being heard, Alphabet said a former self-driving executive Anthony Levandowski hatched a plan with Uber to steal more than 14,000 proprietary documents, including designs for the sensors that help the car see its surroundings. Uber acquired Levandowski's startup, Otto, for $680 million last summer.

Alphabet says Uber's former CEO, Travis Kalanick, knew about the files but told Levandowski to destroy them.

The litigation between Alphabet and Uber has been reported as a primary reason Kalanick was forced to resign as Uber's CEO Tuesday. Uber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.