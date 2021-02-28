Lady Gaga's dogs have been recovered unharmed T-Mobile's $50 unlimited home internet Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine approved by FDA House passes Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package WandaVision episode 8

Golden Globes 2021: The full list of nominations for tonight

I Care a Lot, The Queen's Gambit, The Mandalorian and The Crown are nominees.

Rosamund Pike is up for best actress (musical or comedy).

After a little shift in the awards season, the Golden Globes are finally kicking us off. The full list of nominees feature one of the biggest and best shows of last year: The Queen's Gambit. The Mandalorian also scored a big nod for its excellent second season in the best drama series category, going up against a very different show in The Crown, as well as Ozark, Lovecraft Country and, maybe a little surprisingly based on its mixed reviews, Ratched.

Amazon Studios could see a win for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm in best movie comedy or musical, going up against Hamilton from Disney Plus. (Is it a movie? It is now.) Netflix leads nominations in the film and TV categories, with Mank and The Crown leading with six each.

We'll find out who'll take home the film and TV awards on Sunday, Feb. 28. In the meantime, let's take a stab at predicting some of those winners, and here are a few options for how to livestream the show.

Here's the full list of Golden Globes 2021 nominations.

Best motion picture, drama 

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actress in a motion picture, drama 

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 
  • Hamilton 
  • Music
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Kate Hudson, Music
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
  • Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • James Corden, The Prom
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
  • Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best motion picture, animated

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Best motion picture, foreign language

  • Another Round (Denmark)
  • La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
  • The Life Ahead (Italy)
  • Minari (USA)
  • Two of Us (France/USA)

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
  • Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto, The Little Things
  • Bill Murray, On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Best director, motion picture

  • Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
  • Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Regina King, One Night in Miami
  • David Fincher, Mank
  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best screenplay, motion picture

  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • Jack Fincher, Mank
  • Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
  • Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best original score, motion picture

  • Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
  • Ludwig Goransson, Tenet
  • James Newton Howard, News of the World
  • Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

Best original song, motion picture

  • Fight for You, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Io Si (Seen), The Life Ahead
  • Speak Now, One Night in Miami
  • Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best TV series, drama

  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Ratched

Best actress in a TV series, drama

  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Emma Corrin, The Crown
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best actor in a TV series, drama

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
  • Josh O'Connor, The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Al Pacino, Hunters

Best TV series, musical or comedy

  • Emily in Paris
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Great
  • Schitt's Creek 
  • Ted Lasso 

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

  • Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
  • Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

  • Don Cheadle, Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best limited series or TV movie

  • Normal People
  • The Queen's Gambit
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

  • Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
  • Shira Haas, Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

  • Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing
  • Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
  • Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Best supporting actress in a TV role

  • Gillian Anderson, The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best supporting actor in a TV role

  • John Boyega, Small Axe
  • Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
  • Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
  • Jim Parsons, Hollywood
  • Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
