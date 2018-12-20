GoFundMe campaign to build border wall has raised more than $6M so far

Herika Martinez/Getty Images

A GoFundMe campaign wants to raise at least $1 billion to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The campaign, called "We the People Will Fund the Wall," was launched by veteran Brian Kolfage. It's raised more than $6 million in three days.

During the 2016 US presidential campaign, President Donald Trump pledged to build the border wall and have Mexico pay for it, which the Mexican government has said it won't do.

"If we can fund a large portion of this wall, it will jump-start things and will be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians," Kolfage wrote on the GoFundMe page. "If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall. That equates to roughly 5 billion dollars."

It's unclear whether the government would be able to accept the funds, but Kolfage says on the fundraiser page that "the government has accepted large private donations before," pointing to a situation in which a billionaire donated $7.5 million to fund repairs on the Washington Monument.

"We the People Will Fund the Wall" is already among the most successful GoFundMe campaigns of the year. These include the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, which connects victims of workplace sexual harassment with legal assistance (more than $22 million raised), and March for Our Lives, which helped fund a Washington, DC, rally to end gun violence (more than $3.5 million raised).

Kolfage and GoFundMe didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Wednesday, Charlotte Clymer started a GoFundMe called "Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall" in response to Kolfage's campaign, which has raised more than $26,000 of its $100 million goal.

UPDATE: @RAICESTEXAS loves the project, and we're in the process of adding them to the GoFundMe page as a team member to withdraw the funds directly when the time comes. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 20, 2018

The funds from Clymer's campaign will actually go to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES, a nonprofit that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees.

First published Dec. 20 at 1:18 p.m. PT.

Update, 2:16 p.m.: Adds information on "Ladders to Get Over Trump's Wall" campaign.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.