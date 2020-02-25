Global trust in technology declining, report says

Edelman; screenshot by CNET

Public trust in technology has fallen across most markets while public support for regulation of the tech industry is rising, according to a report from communications firm Edelman. Trust in technology fell globally by 4%, with declines of 7% in the US and 6% in Australia, says the report, published Tuesday. More than 60% of all respondents said they worried that the pace of technology was too fast and that governments don't understand it enough to regulate it. Another 66% said they worry that technology will make it impossible to know if what people are seeing or hearing is real.

In its report, Edelman said the declines in trust underline the importance for technology companies to be transparent about the possible downsides of technologies. Some 54 percent of the study's respondents said their trust would increase in technology companies if those companies communicated potential downsides.

The report surveyed more than 34,000 respondents, across 28 markets globally.

"The trend of eroding trust in the technology sector continues," Edelman technology chair Sanjay Nair said in a release. "The trust decline may be small, but it is reflective of consistent concerns that technology companies are not adequately preparing society for the impact of their innovations."

The full report is available online at Edelman's website.