Ready for San Diego Comic-Con? We are!

The CNET team is already on the ground to bring you the best coverage of the convention, but we wanted kick things off with a giveaway for our Wonder Woman fans and we decided to partner up with DC Entertainment.

The prize is a limited-edition Wonder Woman training outfit statue by DC Collectibles inspired on the new movie. The 12-inch statue was created by James Marsano, and it features Diana in her training outfit holding the iconic lasso of truth, and it really looks like Gal Gadot.

So what do you need to do enter for a chance to win* this $150 collectible statue? Read our rules carefully, accept our terms and conditions and fill out the form below. Don't forget to share the personal link you will get after registering so you can increase your chances of winning because you can get up to 10 extra entries for each friend who registers. Good luck, and see you at SDCC!