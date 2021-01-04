Giant David Hasselhoff prop and K.I.T.T. Knight Rider car hit auction block

Diligent Auction Services

If you've ever wanted a giant version of actor David Hasselhoff in your home, you're in luck. A 14-foot-long model of the actor wearing his signature red Baywatch lifeguard swim trunks is for sale by Diligent Auction Services via the Live Auctioneers website.

This oversize model of Hasselhoff has him stretched out as if he were bodysurfing. It was used in the 2004 SpongeBob SquarePants movie, as well as shown during the 2010 Comedy Central Roast of Hasselhoff.

In the SpongeBob SquarePants movie, Hasselhoff, who plays himself, swims across the sea with SpongeBob and Patrick on his back.

The oversize Hasselhoff prop comes in two parts and is propped up on rolling metal racks. It measures approximately 167 by 54 by 54 inches. It really is lifelike -- right down to Hasselhoff's back hair.

The estimated highest bid is $1,500,000, but considering it's already at $975,000 as of Monday, it could end up going for a lot more. The live bidding event begins on Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. PT.

This isn't the first time this giant Hasselhoff prop has been on the auction block. In 2014, it was about to go on sale at Julien's Auctions with an estimated $30,000 price at the time. But Hasselhoff, who owns the prop, decided to take it out of the auction.

If you'd rather bid on another piece of TV pop culture history, Diligent Auction Services is also auctioning Hasselhoff's personal K.I.T.T. Knight Rider car, the AI-enabled Pontiac Firebird from the 1980s TV series . It's auction estimate is between $175,000 and $300,000. Since the car is currently in the UK, the winner will also have to pay extra for shipping costs.

From the Diligent Auction Services page showing off the K.I.T.T. car, it looks like the interior has all the bells and whistles of the prop car. It's described on the auction site as a "fully functional K.I.T.T. car with full conversion car."

And that's not even the best part of the K.I.T.T. car auction. If the winning bid "exceeds 25 percent of the reserve price ($975,000), the Hoff will personally deliver the car to the new owner."