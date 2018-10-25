CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Giant Bomb invades Nope, Sorry

This week's topics include the merits of buying physical copies of games, the ultimate pet showdown and a Halloween debate about scary games.

Nope, Sorry is back this week with our friends from Giant Bomb! Watch Jeff battle Abby Russell as guest judge Vinny Caravella awards points through three rounds of heated debate.

This week's topics include:

  • Buying physical copies of games or going digital
  • The ultimate pet showdown: cats versus dogs
  • What's the best scary game of all time?

If you'd like to submit a topic for debate on next week's show, that's wonderful. You can submit one in the comments section on YouTube.

Next Article: China suggests Trump 'can use Huawei' after iPhone tapping report