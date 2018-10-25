Giant Bomb invades Nope, Sorry

Nope, Sorry is back this week with our friends from Giant Bomb! Watch Jeff battle Abby Russell as guest judge Vinny Caravella awards points through three rounds of heated debate.

This week's topics include:

Buying physical copies of games or going digital

The ultimate pet showdown: cats versus dogs

What's the best scary game of all time?

If you'd like to submit a topic for debate on next week's show, that's wonderful. You can submit one in the comments section on YouTube.