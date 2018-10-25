Nope, Sorry is back this week with our friends from Giant Bomb! Watch Jeff battle Abby Russell as guest judge Vinny Caravella awards points through three rounds of heated debate.
This week's topics include:
- Buying physical copies of games or going digital
- The ultimate pet showdown: cats versus dogs
- What's the best scary game of all time?
If you'd like to submit a topic for debate on next week's show, that's wonderful. You can submit one in the comments section on YouTube.
Discuss: Giant Bomb invades Nope, Sorry
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.