Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer brings the supernatural to a new generation

There's something strange in the neighborhood, thanks to a new trailer out Monday for upcoming movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The trailer does a nice job passing down the Ghostbusters mantle to a new generation. When the family of Dr. Egon Spengler from the first movies (the late Harold Ramis) moves into his creepy mansion in a small town in Oklahoma, they find a ghost trap and the family legacy of spirit-hunting kicks into gear.

"As the family arrives at an old farm, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters," director Jason Reitman said in a Vanity Fair piece out Friday.

Carrie Coon plays the mom, with Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard as her two kids. Stranger Things fans will no doubt be rooting for Wolfhard (Mike in ST), to start busting some ghosts. After all, he's used to supernatural beings.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

In the trailer, we meet Paul Rudd as the kids' summer school teacher. We also get a glimpse at the Ghostbusters' original Ecto-1 ambulance/hearse coming out of retirement in a barn.

Reitman has said this movie shares the same universe as the original two and doesn't follow 2016's Ghostbusters movie starring Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig. In fact, original cast members Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Sigourney Weaver are expected to reprise their roles.

As for the movie's official poster -- it's quite clear something spooky's brewing in the Midwest.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is slated for release on July 10.

Originally published Dec. 9, 6:01 a.m. PT.