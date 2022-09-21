Getty Is Banning AI-Generated Images

Getty Images, one of the world's largest providers of stock photography, will begin removing images generated by artificial intelligence from its site and no longer accept submission of AI-created works.

Popular AI image generators such as Dall-E, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney will no longer be allowed on the site, PetaPixel reported.

"We've already started removing content, but this will be an ongoing effort from our teams," Craig Peters, Getty Images CEO, told CNET in an emailed statement Wednesday. "For our creative content library, we require signed model and property releases and biometric releases for entities contained in the imagery and we continue to leverage our content review processes and technologies."

Peters added that AI content is already "extremely limited" in its library and "there were already significant controls for our editorial offering."

Shutterstock, another stock photography company, appears to be following in Getty's footsteps and has begun removing AI-created works from its site as well, according to reports.

Shutterstock did not immediately respond to a request for comment.