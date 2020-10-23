Get up to half off last-minute Halloween costumes and decorations

Deal Savings Price









Halloween might look a little different this year, but not even a pandemic can stop us from looking our frightful best. Whether you're dressing up for a Zoom scary-movie night or trying to take home the scariest-home-office trophy, we can help make sure you get the best savings.

Spirit Halloween Get 20% off any single item at Spirit Halloween this year with code TRT21. Like $8 off this Joe Exotic look-alike costume. Order soon to ensure on-time delivery.

Party City Check out the kids' Halloween collection at Party City and you can find costumes starting at $9.99. Like this Lil Witch costume or toddler's pirate set. Local store pickup and rush delivery available.

Chewy Let's not forget our furry friends this pumpkin day with a costume (or two) at Chewy. Now when you buy one Halloween pet costume you can get another one for free. Like these awesome Thor and Snow White costumes (for cats or dogs).

Shop the Michael's Halloween sale and you can save up to 40% on makeup, costume accessories and decorations, no code needed. For example, pick up this kid's Batman mask, shirt and cape for less than $15.

Walmart No code needed to get up to half off Halloween decorations at Walmart. Set the mood with this 13" lighted up Jack O' Lantern window silhouette for $17, this posable 5' skeleton for only $25 or this Halloween cutout decorating kit for less than $12.

Lindt What is Halloween without candy? While you should try your best to be safe trick-or-treating this year, know that you can also gift yourself some amazing Lindt chocolate from their Fall & Halloween sale. Now you can save 10% on orders of $50 or more using code SAVE10. The discount goes up the more you spend, with up to 30% off orders of $150 or more with code SAVE30. Check out their selection.

