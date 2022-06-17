Get This Super-Bright Mini Flashlight for Just $5

Energizer is well-known for its batteries, but the company also makes other products. Consider this tactical keychain light, which comes with one AAA Energizer Max Alkaline battery included. The best part? You can have it for just $5 with a 50% coupon applied at checkout. The LED mini flashlight is already discounted 10% from a low price of $12.

Even though it's lightweight, it's built with aircraft-grade aluminum and a shatterproof lens. The flashlight has IPx4 water-resistance so it won't shut off in bad weather. With 100 lumens, the bright light can reach up to 164 feet. The flashlight can easily be added onto your keys and used in an emergency. There's a clip on the flashlight itself that can be secured to any pocket or bag.