Beats Fit Pro review Walmart restock for PS5 Morbius trailer Book of Boba Fett trailer Google Doodle welcomes Day of the Dead
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Get this $65 custom makeup kit from Tarte Cosmetics

This one of a kind deal gives you the blessing of seven full-size makeup products right in time for the holidays.

tarte-holiday-kit
Tarte Cosmetics

Starting today and ending Nov. 4, Tarte Cosmetics is having its biggest sale of the year with its Custom Kit that includes seven full-size products from the following categories: complexion, face, eye, mascara, lip, and skincare and brushes. You also get a beautiful makeup bag, all for only $65, saving you over $200.

Tarte Cosmetics gave me the chance to try out the Holiday Custom Kit process, and pick some of my favorite products, and here's everything you need to know. First, here are the products I chose, and ultimately received as a part of this deal:

See at Tarte Cosmetics

I'll highlight a handful of my favorites without going into detail. The primer applies nicely (a little goes a long way) and the Hydroflex foundation has a great liquid consistency that didn't cake up. The Lash Smoothie was pure magic, lengthening my lashes wonderfully. I also loved the multi-acid & C Serum because it made my skin feel refreshed and firm. 

This is the ultimate deal for Tarte Cosmetics fans and beauty aficionados. Even if you've never tried Tarte before but want to, you're sure to find something you like during this limited-time offer.