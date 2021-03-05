Marvel

The WandaVision season finale was the major Marvel Cinematic Universe addition to on Friday, but it wasn't the only one. Two more episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends, a clip show series that revisits major Marvel moments, are available on the streaming service if you're looking to get ready for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's March 19 premiere.

Each episode is less than 10 minutes each, but they'll remind you what Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes have been through in the MCU. Sam first appeared in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, while Bucky's adventures started in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

The pair were last seen in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where Steve Rogers made a fateful decision about his iconic accessory.

We previously two episodes, focused on Wanda and Vision, just before WandaVision began in January. So you can expect another before Loki kicks off on June 11.