Get ready for summer with these 7 aboveground pools

Public pools may be closed this summer, but you can still outfit your backyard with a temporary, aboveground pool. They're more affordable, and bigger than you might think. They're also not just for little kiddos.

The options gathered here are all a decent size. While some of the marketing pictures featured below involve liberal use of Photoshop, some of these are indeed big enough for the whole family. And while we haven't used these pools ourselves, together they have an average rating of 4.3 out 5 stars on Amazon.

And as you'd expect, they're already frequently sold out so check back often. After all, the long, hot, dog days of summer are right around the corner.

Homech Spanning 12 by 6 feet (L, W), and 1.8 feet deep, the Homech Family Inflatable Swimming Pool isn't massive. That said, neither is its price. It's also big enough to hold 312 gallons of water. Be advised that you'll have to supply your own air pump to blow it up with.

Intex The Easy Set line of aboveground pools from Intex are designed for simple setup. Just choose a level spot outdoors, assemble, then fill the pool with water. The manufacturer claims the entire process takes about 30 minutes. This 10ft x30ft model has a water capacity of 1,018 gallons. It also comes with an electric, filtered water pump (330 gallons per hour) to get the good times flowing.

Intex A little on the small end, the Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool still can hold 198 gallons of water. It shouldn't be too hard either to find a spot for Its relatively compact dimensions (8.6 by 5.8 by 1.8 feet). You will have to inflate it and fill it with water with your own equipment. The kit doesn't come with an air or water pump.

Taiker Like the other rectangular pools on the this list, this Taiker model is far from massive. Measuring 8 feet long by 4.8 feet wide, with a height of 1.8 feet, it is an upgrade from your average toddler splasher. It has a water capacity of 175 gallons, and according to the manufacturer is big enough for two adults plus two or three kids.

Googo The smallest rectangular pool in this group, you certainly can't do laps in the Googo Family Swimming Pool (8 by 4.8 by 1.8 feet). You can however, have a splashfest in its 162 gallons (max capacity) of water. And according to manufacturer Googo, it takes just 3 to 4 minutes to inflate it with an electric air pump, not included.

Intex Think of the Intex Family Lounge Pool as just that, a spot to keep cool while watching the little ones play. At the center of the circular Family Lounge (7.3 by 7.1 by 2.5 feet) is a bench. And when inflated, the pool holds up to 169 gallons of water.

Intex For those who want to go big, there's the Intex 12' x 30" Metal Frame Pool. This circular pool is large enough to hold a massive 1,718 gallons of water. You can also fill it to a water depth of 2 feet in just 30 minutes using the included electrical pump. Of course since this isn't a basic inflatable pool, it will require more time to assemble and set it up initially.