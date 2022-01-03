Get new year hair with this jumbo hair-care deal at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty

We all have some kind of New Year's resolution we've put out there in the universe. One of them may be to find some ways to give yourself more self care. And if that's what you're looking for, why not start off by showering yourself with some hair-care goodies. Ulta is running a pretty great deal on hair-care products right now where you can .

What makes this deal so appealing? It all boils down to how often you wash your hair and how much hair you have to begin with. If you have a lot of hair, a quarter-size amount of product will simply not get the job done. Having larger sizes available is more convenient for long-term use. Also, name-brand hair-care products in jumbo sizes are notoriously expensive, and this bargain brings them down to a fraction of their usual prices.

There are products for all hair types, from 1A (straight) to 4C (curly). Do you want to extend the life of your hair color? Your go-to product is Redken Color Extend Magnetics. Do you want to make your curly hair more defined? DevaCurl or Pattern Beauty are two good options to try. But there's so much more to look at, so stock up on this jumbo hair-care deal before it ends on Jan. 22.