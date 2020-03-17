Get discount food delivery at home with these coupon codes for UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

With social distancing becoming the new norm as people around the world counteract the coronavirus pandemic, restaurant attendance is becoming increasingly untenable in most locations (assuming they are still allowed to stay open). But many localities are continuing to allow food deliveries -- and that's how you can continue to enjoy a great meal and support your favorite eateries in the process. UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates will have no contact delivery option by having drivers leaving the food at your doorstep. We're also throwing in a meal kit option, too -- and including coupon-based discounts for each.

Read more: The best meal kit delivery services of 2020: Home Chef, Blue Apron, HelloFresh and more

See more coupon codes: CNET Coupons

Uber Eats

Receive $7 off your first order with EATS-CJC645UE

Take $5 off your next five orders at SUMMERFUN19



UberEats is waiving delivery fees for over 100,000 independently owned restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.



DoorDash

Receive $5 off your order with WHITNEY

$10 off with friend referrals at DoorDash

Take $5 off McDonald's orders with DASHMCD

You can get unlimited free delivery with Dashpass ($9.99/month, or free if you have a Chase Sapphire Preferred or Reserved credit card) on orders of $15 or more.

GrubHub

$10 off orders using mobile app with GRUBHUBAPP10



Get $12 off student discount with valid sign-in



Sign up with GrubHub+ ($9.99/month) to get free delivery from their member restaurants plus get 10% cashback on your orders and access to GrubHub+ Elite care representatives whenever you need assistance.

Postmates

Take $10 off your first order with F9TTS



Get $100 in delivery credits with GETFOOD



Postmates is one of few services where you can get alcohol. Get free delivery with Postmates Unlimited ($9.99/month, 7-day trial) on orders over $12 from over 500,000 restaurants and businesses.

Instacart

Up to 40% off selected items at Instacart



Free delivery for 14 days with express signup at Instacart



To get unlimited grocery delivery, sign up with Instacart Express ($9.99/month, 14-day trial) and get delivery as soon as an hour after you order.











Blue Apron

$60 off first-time meal plan subscription at Blue Apron BA2019A2

Receive $20 off your order with NEWMEALS20



Make world-class meals at home with individually wrapped ingredients and spices when you sign up with Blue Apron meal plans.





Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.