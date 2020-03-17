CNET también está disponible en español.

Get discount food delivery at home with these coupon codes for UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and more

Get amazing meals while helping your local restaurants and businesses with these delivery options.

With social distancing becoming the new norm as people around the world counteract the coronavirus pandemic, restaurant attendance is becoming increasingly untenable in most locations (assuming they are still allowed to stay open). But many localities are continuing to allow food deliveries -- and that's how you can continue to enjoy a great meal and support your favorite eateries in the process. UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates will have no contact delivery option by having drivers leaving the food at your doorstep. We're also throwing in a meal kit option, too -- and including coupon-based discounts for each.

Uber Eats

  • Receive $7 off your first order with EATS-CJC645UE
  • Take $5 off your next five orders at SUMMERFUN19

UberEats is waiving delivery fees for over 100,000 independently owned restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

DoorDash

  • Receive $5 off your order with WHITNEY
  • $10 off with friend referrals at DoorDash
  • Take $5 off McDonald's orders with DASHMCD

You can get unlimited free delivery with Dashpass ($9.99/month, or free if you have a Chase Sapphire Preferred or Reserved credit card) on orders of $15 or more. 

GrubHub

  • $10 off orders using mobile app with GRUBHUBAPP10
  • Get $12 off student discount with valid sign-in

Sign up with GrubHub+ ($9.99/month) to get free delivery from their member restaurants plus get 10% cashback on your orders and access to GrubHub+ Elite care representatives whenever you need assistance.

Postmates

  • Take $10 off your first order with F9TTS
  • Get $100 in delivery credits with GETFOOD

Postmates is one of few services where you can get alcohol. Get free delivery with Postmates Unlimited ($9.99/month, 7-day trial) on orders over $12 from over 500,000 restaurants and businesses.

Instacart

  • Up to 40% off selected items at Instacart
  • Free delivery for 14 days with express signup at Instacart
    To get unlimited grocery delivery, sign up with Instacart Express ($9.99/month, 14-day trial) and get delivery as soon as an hour after you order.




Blue Apron

  • $60 off first-time meal plan subscription at Blue Apron BA2019A2
  • Receive $20 off your order with NEWMEALS20

Make world-class meals at home with individually wrapped ingredients and spices when you sign up with Blue Apron meal plans. 

