CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Enlarge Image LG

Quick reminder! Don't forget to enter the Ancheer fun-and-fitness giveaway! You've got until Friday. The prizes include an e-bike and giant inflatable soccer balls that you wear.

This will come as news to no one who's a regular around here: A sound bar is an essential addition to your TV. It will so dramatically transform your viewing experience, you'll want to go back and watch all of "Game of Thrones" from the beginning. You'll want to start watching concerts on Qello. You'll want to crank up the MLB playoff games so you can feel like you're there in the stadium.

Because, hello! You've got ears! And your TV's built-in speakers have been robbing them of great sound. So do yourself a favor and splurge a little on a sound bar.

And if you're going to do that, you might as well get a subwoofer, too -- because as great as a sound bar can be on its own, it's even better when supported by rich, full bass.

And if you're going to get a subwoofer, get a wireless one so you can position it nearly anywhere without having to run yet another unsightly cord across the floor.

Get to the deal already!

Whew! All that brings us to this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, BuyDig has the LG SJ5Y wireless sound bar and subwoofer for $124.99 shipped. That's after applying promo code CHEAPSK8LG at checkout. Cheapskate exclusive!

BuyDig normally sells the SJ5Y for $247, and that's the price you'd pay at most other stores. There's a less powerful SJ4Y model that's available for around $185. But $125 for this? That's an absolutely smoking deal.

As noted above, this 320-watt setup includes both the sound bar and a subwoofer -- the latter wireless (save for its power cord, natch). But the sound bar itself can also be used wirelessly if you have a compatible LG TV. And if you want the full surround experience, you can add optional wireless rear speakers. (The SPJ4-S kit sells for $129, though I found a used one on Amazon Marketplace for around $59.)

Otherwise, the sound bar connects to your TV via HDMI or optical. But it also supports Bluetooth, meaning you're also adding a big ol' Bluetooth speaker to your living room.

The reviews are in

I found zero professional reviews of the SJ5Y and only a smattering of user reviews. The latter were mostly positive, but I did spot one red flag: A few folks were encountering issues with the sound bar occasionally looking for rear speakers, and interrupting the audio in the process.

Consequently, I asked BuyDig to let me test-drive the speaker, as such a problem would obviously be a dealbreaker. Good news: I didn't encounter this issue. What's more, according to at least one Amazon customer, LG issued a patch for it, which appears to solve the problem.

Beyond that, here's my 30-second review: The LG SJ5Y is excellent. It's easy to set up and comes with wall-mount hardware if you want to go that way. It also has a feature I consider essential: an embedded digital LCD that shows mode, volume level and more. But most important of all, the sound quality is superb.

If there's a weak spot, it's the remote: The layout is dumb, and there's no "input" button to toggle between Bluetooth, HDMI and so on. Instead, this is handled by the "F" button, which isn't even identified in the ludicrously abbreviated user guide. (Get the full owner's manual here.) Once you know that, however, it's mostly smooth sailing.

Enlarge Image Bestek

There are plenty of sound bars available in the $50-$75 range, though few of those include subwoofers, and fewer still a wireless one. This is your chance to score a high-end model for literally half the regular price.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Desk lamps are so dumb. (How dumb are they?!) Desk lamps are so dumb, all they can do is turn on and off. Time to raise your lamp game.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Bestek LED dimmable desk lamp for $23.79 when you apply promo code D3UPKUR5 at checkout.

This lamp does all the things. It offers five brightness levels and various lighting modes for things like reading and studying. There's also a timer that will automatically turn off the light after one hour. Equally useful, it has a 2.4A USB port for charging your phone or tablet.

I will say there are loads of other LED desk lamps in this price range, so you may want to shop around a bit. This deal landed on my desk, so I thought I'd share it just to bring the product category -- high-tech desk lamps! -- to your attention.

Bonus deal No. 2: Ever need to play or burn a CD or DVD? Lots of luck: Few modern laptops come with a drive.

Thankfully, there are external options. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Smallcar (via Amazon) has its USB CD/DVD burner for $7.91 when you apply promo code XG2OSPAT at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime subscribers.

It's not entirely clear if the drive can be powered by USB, but it does come with an AC adapter.