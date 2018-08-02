Apple

Regular readers know that my smartwatch of choice right now is the Amazfit Bip, which continues to sell for around $80. I like it primarily for time-telling and notifications, but as a fitness tracker it offers features like a step-counter, heart-rate monitor and even GPS.

Of course, it's not what I would call a fitness powerhouse. If you want something that's pool-friendly and phone-capable, something that can store music and stream it to your favorite Bluetooth headphones, you need an Apple Watch Series 3 (with cellular, of course).

That would normally run you at least $399, but today only, Best Buy has the Apple Watch Nike+ Series GPS + Cellular 38mm in Space Gray with black and for $299. Shipping is free; sales tax, not so much.

The Apple Watch has never been the watch for cheapskates, but I won't deny its desirability. As someone who recently completed a sprint triathlon, I would have loved a wearable that could capture pool metrics while I was training (and competing, for that matter).

Beyond that, I'll refer you to Scott Stein's extremely comprehensive (and recently updated) Apple Watch Series 3 review. It doesn't specifically call out the Nike+ features, which amount to custom Nike watch faces, a Nike sports band and tighter integration with the Nike+ Run Club app.

All that stuff is fluff, if you ask me, but the fact remains this is a $399 watch on sale for $299 -- and that makes it something to consider. Even during Prime Day, the best Series 3 deal was $279 -- but that was for the noncellular model.

I'll also note that what I like best about the Apple Watch (above pretty much all others that work with iPhones) is the ease with which I can send a response to an incoming message. It's a small thing, but, for me at least, a valuable one.

Your thoughts?

Visible Body

Bonus deal: Ever wonder what's going on in there? And by that I mean, "in your body"? Few apps provide as many answers as Visible Body's top-rated Human Atlas Anatomy, but those answers will cost you: It normally sells for $25.

Today, and for a limited time, you can get Human Atlas Anatomy 2019 (iOS) for just $1.

Suitable for medical professionals, students and everyday "anatomy enthusiasts," the app provides a comprehensive behind-the-scenes tour of the human body. The latest version includes augmented-reality features, meaning you can pretend you're examining an actual cadaver. (Cool! Gross!)

Still not sure it's worth a buck? The app has a 4.9-star average rating from over 2,500 buyers. If you have even the slightest interest in that meatbag that carts your brain around, don't miss this deal.

