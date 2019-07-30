Get an Anki Overdrive racing set for $90 (almost half off)

Ian Knighton/CNET

Before we get to today's deals, a reminder: Rick Broida, our resident Cheapskate, is away on a well-deserved summer vacation. He'll be back next week, but I'm one of several substitutes tending the store in his absence.

First up today is a some discounted fun: The Anki Overdrive is a modern take on slot cars, albeit without the slot: These are tiny rechargeable cars that you can race using your smartphone (iPhone or Android) as the controller. The folks at Daily Steals have the Fast & Furious movie tie-in edition discounted from $170 to $90.

Now playing: Watch this: Anki Overdrive gets a Fast & Furious upgrade

The reason for the discount is twofold: This version is about two years old. More importantly (and more bittersweet) is the fact that the manufacturer, Anki, is effectively shutting down. So, while you shouldn't expect anything beyond DIY customer service for this product, you can still get a lot of fun out of it. Check out Claire Reilly's hands-on from 2017.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on our site.

Bonus deal: Pick 3 thrillers at Vudu for $15

Yes, Avengers: Endgame is now available to be added to your home library for a mere $20. But if you're not into superhero movies, Vudu has another great offer right now. The streamer's "Mix & Match Must-See Suspense" sale lets you choose any three thrillers from a list of 37 titles for a total of just $15. Choices include a good portion of classic Hitchcock movies (though reading about Tippi Hedren's harrowing experiences with the director may have you steering clear) to a smattering of more modern ones, including Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning Get Out. I'd recommend David Fincher's The Game -- a favorite guilty pleasure of mine -- and Spielberg's Duel.