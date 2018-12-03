Sarah Tew/CNET

I'm not sure the Chromecast Audio is long for the world, which may explain today's significant discount, but let's come back to that. For now, the deal.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Google has the Chromecast Audio for $15. You can also find it at B&H for $15, Macy's for $15 and Staples for $15. But each of these stores will charge you anywhere from $3.50 to $10 for shipping, plus sales tax. If you have a free ShopRunner account, though, you can bag free two-day shipping from Staples, making it your cheapest overall option.

The Chromecast Audio is an adorable little dongle that makes "dumb" speakers smart -- after a fashion. Much like the standard Chromecast enables video streaming to your TV by way of your phone or tablet, the Audio brings music streaming to older stereos and speakers that lack wireless capabilities.

You'll want to read CNET's Chromecast Audio review to learn more, but the other big plus here is support for multiroom audio -- the kind that, once upon a time, would have required a pricey Sonos system. Today you can accomplish the same thing with Amazon Echo speakers, though those aren't exactly audio dynamos.

Indeed, if you want to bring your old -- but still perfectly good -- stereo gear into the streaming age, this is a great, dirt-cheap way to do it.

