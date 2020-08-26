Labor Day savings start now at Home Depot: Get up to 40% off site-wide

Deal Savings Price





A silver lining of this summer of quarantine is that my love for the Instant Pot has been rekindled. I can throw almost anything in there and the outcome is a decent meal without much effort. Stew, soups and even curry are quick and easy to make. That's why this Home Depot deal for a Magic Chef Multicooker -- one of many worthy Instant Pot challengers -- at only $60 is so exciting to me. And alongside all the functions of a smart pressure cooker, it also has the ability to do sous vide cooking.

Sous vide is a low-temperature cooking method that restaurants use to prepare perfectly cooked meats and vegetables without losing fat or moisture. Although I haven't used this Magic Chef personally, I'm considering picking one up for my parents as they love to grill during the summertime. Sous vide steaks and ribs seared over a fire make for the perfect BBQ. At this price, even if you don't use the function, you would still get an affordable pressure cooker for quick meal preps.

While you're there, Home Depot is having its annual Labor Day Sale, with up to 40% off site-wide on appliances, power tools and furniture. It's worth checking out for those last-minute summer project supplies.

Instant Pot gets all the glory, but it's not the only game in town. Featuring 14 preset functions and a 6-quart capacity, the Magic Chef 9-in-1 Multicooker does double duty as a pressure cooker and slow cooker, and it can handle sous vide cooking, too. Make rice, stew, soup and even yogurt effortlessly. Additional accessories include two racks, three utensils and a vented glass lid for when you want to use it as a slow cooker. Also included is a recipe book to help get you started prepping meals.

40% off small kitchen appliances (like the multicooker above) is just the beginning of Home Depot's Labor Day savings. The retailer is also offering 30% off storage (like this Husky Workbench for only $266), home appliances and select power tools. With free ship-to-store on most online items, you're bound to find something for the next home improvement project. No code needed -- this sale ends Sept. 7.

Deck out your home office with upgrades like this Motion Wise Adjustable Standing Desk and save 10% when you use code HDOFFICE10. Code expires Aug. 30.

