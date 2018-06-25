Get up to 40 percent off Ultimate Ears waterproof wireless speakers

Attention, Cheeps! Rick Broida is taking some well-deserved time off for the next few days, but he'll be back in this space very soon. In the meantime, the rest of the CNET crew will be doing our best to fill his shoes, focusing on the best deals we can find in the run-up to the Independence Day holiday.

To that end: The Fourth of July makes me think of swimming pools and cookouts. And since no backyard grill party is complete without great music, a sweet-sounding, outdoor-friendly speaker is a must. If it feels like there are a zillion waterproof wireless speakers to choose from, that's because there are. But one of our favorite brands, Ultimate Ears, is more affordable than ever.

We're listing some of the best deals we've found below. Note that pricing varies by color -- we're linking the ones we've found that are discounted at the time of this writing.

Sarah Tew/CNET

UE Wonderboom: $64 at Amazon ($35 off): This softball sized Bluetooth speaker delivers great sound for its size, and it's not only waterproof -- it floats. Normally $99, it's currently one-third off. Just don't get this one if you need an aux-in -- it's wireless only. Read the CNET review of the UE Wonderboom.

Sarah Tew/CNET

UE Boom 2: $99 at Amazon ($80 off): For years, the UE Boom and its sequel, the Boom 2, have been our go-to choice for wireless speaker sound quality -- but that came at a premium $199 price (since reduced to $180). Now this waterproof wonder is up to $80 off in some color combinations. Read the CNET review of the UE Boom 2.

CNET

UE Blast: $107 at Amazon ($73 off): The Blast is basically a Boom 2 that adds the Alexa voice assistant to the mix, with Wi-Fi capability in addition to standard Bluetooth. Yes, it's only got a 3-star review on Amazon, but that's probably because many of those reviews hit before the recent firmware update that added voice-control for Spotify to the mix. This speaker was $230 when it first debuted last year, but has since been marked down to $180 -- but you can buy it now for a bit more than $100. That's just $8 for Alexa compatibility (versus the Boom 2), whether you use it or not. Read the CNET review of the UE Blast.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Oontz Angle 3 Plus for $30: OK, this isn't a UE speaker. But if you want to get a great-sounding water-resistant model in the under-$30 range, you can't do better than this one. Read the CNET review of the Oontz Angle 3 Plus.

Now Playing: Watch this: The UE Wonderboom may be small but it plays big

Bonus deal: We're a few days from the release of the Sicario: Day of the Soldado. But right now, Amazon Prime members can snag the 2015 original for just $4.

