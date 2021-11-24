Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Fenty Beauty deals: Get 25% off sitewide, 30% off Complexion for Black Friday

Splurge on yourself or treat loved ones to getting dolled up with Fenty.

,
fenty-beauty-products
Fenty Beauty
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Black Friday deals mean slashed prices on countless products. Beauty and skincare are no exception. There's a 25% discount for Black Friday on Fenty Beauty products that starts today and runs through Nov. 29. Fenty Beauty Complexion is also 30% off. 

If you've been trying to get your hands on new products you couldn't afford or if you just need a refill, now's your chance. Not only do you have the opportunity to grab the Pro Filtr soft matte foundation for $27, the highlighter, primer, gloss and other glam products are also on sale. 

See at Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty features an inclusive line of makeup with a wide range of what used to be considered "hard-to-match" skin tones. It also focuses on multiple skin types, so there are a lot of options that can work for a range of people. All this can make it easier to gift buy for friends and family on your holiday shopping list. 