Fenty Beauty deals: Get 25% off sitewide, 30% off Complexion for Black Friday

Fenty Beauty

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Black Friday deals mean slashed prices on countless products. Beauty and skincare are no exception. There's a and runs through Nov. 29. Fenty Beauty Complexion is also 30% off.

If you've been trying to get your hands on new products you couldn't afford or if you just need a refill, now's your chance. Not only do you have the opportunity to grab the Pro Filtr soft matte foundation for $27, the highlighter, primer, gloss and other glam products are also on sale.

Fenty Beauty features an inclusive line of makeup with a wide range of what used to be considered "hard-to-match" skin tones. It also focuses on multiple skin types, so there are a lot of options that can work for a range of people. All this can make it easier to gift buy for friends and family on your holiday shopping list.