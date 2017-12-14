Get 2 unrestricted movie tickets per month for $8.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Sinemia

Hello, New York! (And hello, everywhere else!)

In case you haven't been paying attention, I'm here in NYC today for CNET's Holiday Buyer's Guide Live, which will air at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. (In fact, if all goes well, you'll see the show right on the CNET home page.)

If you're not able to tune in, no worries: All the deals will be shared in real-time right here. (Well, not here -- down below.) But do you really want to miss your chance to see me embarrass myself on live, er, internet?

In the meantime, because I've written about MoviePass at least twice (including yesterday), it seems only fair that I mention competitor Sinemia -- especially considering that they're running a deal right now.

For a limited time, you can get a 2-ticket Sinemia subscription for $8.99 per month. Reg. price: $24.99. You can also get a 3-ticket subscription for $13.99, which works out to $4.66 per movie.

A few key things separate Sinemia from MoviePass. First, it offers movie plans for two, including a particularly good $16.99/month plan that includes three theater trips for two people.

Second, Sinemia imposes almost no restrictions, meaning you can see 3D movies, IMAX movies, DBox movies -- you name it. It also works with just about every theater in the US The only reason it wouldn't is if the theater doesn't accept a debit card for payment.

Finally, the service lets you purchase your tickets in advance using your preferred method (such as Fandango or MovieTickets.com). You do need to activate the Sinemia debit card via the app, but you don't need to be near the theater to do so.

So, yeah, it seems a lot easier to use and a lot less restrictive. It also affords fewer trips to the movies each month. But, let's face it, how many times are you really going anyway? I suspect for most cinema buffs, it's 2-3 -- in which case this might be perfect. MoviePass sounds like incredible bang for the buck, but I wonder how many subscribers actually use it more than 2-3 times per month.

Anyway, I haven't tried Sinemia yet. If you have, by all means share your thoughts in the comments! And don't forget to check back later for the Holiday Buyer's Guide deals -- which are like a boatload of bonus deals...

