Footage leaks of George Lucas' unaired TV series Star Wars: Underworld

Screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. We have Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian. Then there's the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor on Disney Plus. Plus new Clone Wars episodes.

But before fans were spoiled for choice with Star Wars TV shows and movies, there was a little live-action series TV project called Star Wars: Underworld that never saw the light of day. Footage and various details about filmmaker George Lucas' scrapped TV series leaked online this week.

A 10-minute video posted on Thursday features test footage from the 2010 series showing a mysterious woman wearing robes wandering around the lower levels of Coruscant to track down Imperial Star Destroyer plans. She's trying to avoid detection by Stormtroopers and surveillance droids who are on the lookout for Rebels.

She gives the information to another undercover agent who then transfers the holographic plans via a computer kiosk. That agent heads into a weapons store to buy a ship, but eventually she's detected by the Stormtrooper. In true Star Wars fashion, there's a big showdown with blasters blazing.

There are plenty of sleek flying vehicles and neon signs everywhere, and looks a lot like Star Wars Attack of the Clones meets Blade Runner.

The video also includes a behind-the-scenes look at how the footage was filmed, which of course means a lot of green screens in the background. This footage was produced by Stargate Studios in partnership with Lucasfilm. The VFX technology displayed in the making-of portion is Stargate Studios.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The series was originally announced by Lucas at 2005's Star Wars Celebration, and in a 2011 interview Lucas revealed that there were 50 completed scripts for the series -- some written by the rebooted Battlestar Galactica showrunner Ronald D. Moore.

Alas, the series never got off the ground, mainly because Lucas was looking for a cheaper way to make it. "Right now, it looks like the Star Wars features. But we have to figure out a way to make it at about a tenth of the cost of the features, because it's television," Lucas said on G4's Attack of the Show in 2011.

While Lucasfilm and Disney have yet to officially release additional details about the shelved series, a few fans -- or perhaps someone from Stargate Studios -- have put together a Google Doc that speculates everything about the Star Wars: Underworld to date.

Disney and Lucasfilm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.