Gear up for winter with up to 25% off at Under Armour

It's time to bundle up for cold weather months ahead.

under-armour
Under Armour
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

There's a holiday deal for everyone getting ready for winter, with a sporty twist. Under Armour is currently offering up to 25% off men's, women's and children's winter styles.

So, who is the perfect person for this deal? Fans of Under Armour, as well as those who intend to exercise in the cold. Women's bottoms are divided into three categories: short, regular and tall, with sizes ranging from extra small to 2XL. Hoodies and tees come in a similar size range. For men, shirts come in sizes ranging from small to 3XL, and bottoms come in sizes ranging from small to 4XL.

The classic cotton fleece sweatpants and sweaters available now are plenty cozy, but we'd also like to call your attention to Under Armour's outerwear -- those warm jackets and parkas you'll need for the bitter cold. Here's a taste of what's available right now:  

Remember that everything on sale is only available for a limited time. Once these things are out of stock, you'll most likely be unable to get them, so act fast. 